Delta flight makes emergency landing after striking PELICANS minutes after take-off (PHOTOS)

A Delta flight bound for Paris was forced to land just minutes after taking off from Salt Lake City, after one of its engines was damaged by several unfortunate pelicans that hit it and got stuck inside.

Flight DL248 departed Salt Lake International Airport with 223 people on board on Saturday, but the trip was immediately foiled after the aircraft struck the large birds, lodging them into the right engine of the Boeing 767-300.

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 (N152DL) experienced birdstrike(s) immediately after take-off at Salt Lake City, UT on flight #DL248 to Paris-CDG with 223 pax on board. The pilots leveled off at 6,00 ft and returned to land safely 13 min later. pic.twitter.com/NgC39Ywgj9 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 18, 2018

The pilots were able to level off at 6,000 feet and touch down just minutes after taking off, according to Airlive.net.

“Currently on a Delta flight SLC to Paris that hit Pelicans 15 min into the flight,” passenger Jennifer Newman told Salt Lake City news outlet KUTV 2. “We have now deplaned due to extensive damage to the plane,” she added.

No one on the flight was injured, and the airline began booking passengers on different flights. Delta apologized for any inconvenience caused.

The incident is reminiscent of the famous landing by pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger who landed US Airways flight 1549 in the Hudson River after the aircraft struck a flock of Canada geese and lost all engine power moments after taking off from New York's LaGuardia Airport in 2009. All 155 people were rescued by nearby boats.

