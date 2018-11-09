HomeWorld News

Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 6 people injured (PHOTOS)

Six people were injured after a Boeing 757 with more than 120 people on board crash-landed at Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan Airport, local media reports citing authorities. Pictures of the supposed aircraft have surfaced online.

The Fly Jamaica flight bound for Toronto experienced a technical malfunction mid-air, less than 20 minutes after takeoff early on Friday morning. After requesting an emergency landing, the plane returned to the airport, but overran the runway and crashed into a fence.

Dramatic photos have been circulating on social media showing the crash site. One of the aircraft’s turbines is seen badly damaged after it apparently hit the barrier.

Six of the 128 people aboard the plane, including crewmembers, were injured in the crash, the minister of public infrastructure, David Patterson, said as cited by local media.

