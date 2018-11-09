Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 6 people injured (PHOTOS)
The Fly Jamaica flight bound for Toronto experienced a technical malfunction mid-air, less than 20 minutes after takeoff early on Friday morning. After requesting an emergency landing, the plane returned to the airport, but overran the runway and crashed into a fence.
Fly Jamaica #OJ256 to Toronto returned to Georgetown, Guyana shortly after departure with a mechanical issue and went off the end of the runway after landing. Local media report 120 people on board; some hurt.— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) November 9, 2018
📷 NewsRoom Guyana pic.twitter.com/Ont5RlOUp5
Dramatic photos have been circulating on social media showing the crash site. One of the aircraft’s turbines is seen badly damaged after it apparently hit the barrier.
More pictures from the scene of the Fly Jamaica Boeing 757 aircraft at Georgetown Cheddi Jagan Int'l Airport.— Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) November 9, 2018
Six passengers were injured, those injuries are reported not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/T7rdMeXL7R
Six of the 128 people aboard the plane, including crewmembers, were injured in the crash, the minister of public infrastructure, David Patterson, said as cited by local media.
