Antifa better hope ‘other side’ doesn’t mobilize – Trump

US President Donald Trump had words of warning for ‘Antifa’ protesters targeting conservatives, saying that they’d be in “big trouble” if opposing groups mobilized to counter them.

“These people, like the Antifa — they better hope that the opposition to Antifa decides not to mobilize. Because if they do, they’re much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent. And Antifa’s going to be in big trouble. But so far they haven’t done that and that’s a good thing,” Trump told the Daily Caller in an interview on Wednesday.

"Better hope that the opposition to Antifa decides not to mobilize. Because if they do, they’re much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent. Antifa’s going to be in big trouble."https://t.co/JoTD0z3lFK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2018

The president was commenting on Antifa protesters who picketed the Washington, DC home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week. Carlson is the co-founder of the Daily Caller, but presently has no ties to the outlet due to his Fox contract.

The black-clad and masked activists, who say they are resisting the “racist” and “fascist” Trump, have been involved in a number of violent incidents since the 2016 presidential inauguration, including the August 2017 melee with white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

There have been many incidents of street violence since, with Antifa clashing with right-wing groups like Patriot Prayer in Oregon and Proud Boys in New York.

Trump’s critics were quick to condemn the comments as a “dog whistle” and an admission that his supporters were actual fascists.

Trump: "These people, like the Antifa — they better hope that the opposition to Antifa decides not to mobilize. Because if they do, they’re much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent. And Antifa’s going to be in big trouble."



... is that a threat? Sounds like it. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 14, 2018

I'm no fan of the violent wing of antifa (I've tweeted about that many times before) but what Trump is doing here is dog-whistling—really, much more than that—to his followers that they should meet any antifa violence with violence. This is borderline incitement, and he knows it. https://t.co/8KthmbzLf1 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 14, 2018

In the interview, Trump specifically described “the other side” as the military and the police, calling them “tougher… and smarter” than Antifa and getting increasingly frustrated with the group.

They’re sitting back and watching and they’re getting angrier and angrier.

