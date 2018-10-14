Right-wing Patriot Prayer faces off with anti-fascist protesters in Portland (VIDEOS)

Right-wing Patriot Prayer group’s rally for the ouster of the mayor of Portland has been marred by violence, including mass brawls, an activist getting pepper-sprayed, and protesters leaving with bloodied faces.

Dozens of Patriot Prayer activists joined by several members of the far-right Proud Boys group marched through downtown Portland on Saturday, waving American flags and chanting “USA.”

The protesters unrolled a banner reading “Replace PDX Mayor!” referring to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. He has been accused of hindering the police response to a street protest on October 6.

The rally saw Black Lives Matter and other left-leaning activists blocking traffic. An Antifa activist was also seen assaulting a driver with police seemingly standing by.

“I hunt Antifa cowards,” reads T-shirt of participant at Patriot Prayer rally in downtown Portland. I’m here. So are several known Proud Boys from the area. Will be sending updates as needed. pic.twitter.com/s1TekwNGSa — Shane D. Kavanaugh (@shanedkavanaugh) October 14, 2018

The right-wing column was led by Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese, the leader of Patriot Prayer, who cautioned participants to steer clear of violence unless confronted by “masked terrorists.”

Tensions began heating up when the activists were passing by a Patrick Kimmons memorial, created by Black Lives Matter in memory of Kimmons, who was shot by police 15 times when he attempted to run away. Kimmons was unarmed at the time.

Some of the Patriot Prayer activists went into the BLM crowd, saying they wanted to lay flowers at the memorial.

The first altercation at the rally saw a black-clad protester releasing a blast of pepper spray at a Patriot Prayer activist.

Breaking: first confrontation. Antifa pepper sprayed proud boys and Patriot prayer after some posturing between the two pic.twitter.com/qP6aT1Mckt — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Team Patriot Prayer licking wounds post rumble with antifa / antifascist activists, who unleashed pepper spray into the confrontation. pic.twitter.com/kwemkZkSsl — Shane D. Kavanaugh (@shanedkavanaugh) October 14, 2018

Later on, a huge brawl broke out between the rival groups outside Kelly’s Olympian bar, forcing police to intervene and quash the unrest with pepper spray.

Huge brawl just happened and police came in to firenless lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly’s Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight pic.twitter.com/a750y2ai7J — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Toese himself was filmed striking a counter-protester, allegedly leaving the protester’s face covered in blood.

Tiny started pummeling a dude and then more ran up to stomp him out. Portland police in riot gear then ran up pic.twitter.com/rFAdnbSdDq — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Some in the right-wing crowd reportedly rushed after the man who was seen retreating from the rally.

Presuming this is the guy who got stomped out. His face is a bloody mess as people follow, urging him to leave. Right wingers calling on their comrades to leave him alone pic.twitter.com/m2hhTAAPrl — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

According to police cited by local media, several people were treated for injuries, but no one has been hospitalized.

