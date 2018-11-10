Tesla FireX? Musk ridiculed online for offering to help with California wildfires

Twitter users have come up with names and even blueprints for something to “help” tackle the raging California wildfires after Elon Musk invited the public to ask Tesla for assistance.

Enormous fires visible even from space have gripped the state of California in recent days, forcing tens of thousands to flee. The disaster has already resulted in at least nine fatalities.

The incident did not escape Musk’s attention, and the billionaire offered to have his company help by transporting people in California or assisting in any other way.

If Tesla can help people in California wildfire, please let us know. Model S & X have hospital grade HEPA filters. Maybe helpful for transporting people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2018

Despite some people praising the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for the offer, it seems that not everyone was impressed. Some commenters suggested that it would be more helpful if Musk’s Boring Co stopped selling flamethrowers that it recently released. Others rushed to post memes and suggestions for the name of a Tesla-made firefighting vehicle.

The "Tesla FireSuppressa". — DasJetta (@_DasJetta) November 10, 2018

Why not "Tesla FireX" — DangITsHere (@RDhaniswara) November 10, 2018

Actually it would be called “Not a Waterthrower” — Marroc (@MarrocLive) November 10, 2018

Actual footage of Elon sending Tesla cars pic.twitter.com/9xuAFRO8Mz — isaac mijangos (@isacmijangos) November 10, 2018

The Boring Company's already done the flamethrower, now we just need the waterthrower — zack p (@_purg) November 10, 2018

A FlameUnThrower — YoungBuck (@marshallriley00) November 10, 2018

You need to save Stanley the giraffe stuck at Malibu safari pic.twitter.com/pqXneNDeOl — KIRAN (@KiranCee) November 10, 2018

It seems that someone already knows what the “firetruck” might look like.

Here I made a rough blueprint to get you started. pic.twitter.com/P9URV9la6L — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 10, 2018

We are ready for emergency response versions of the Tesla Pickup Truck. pic.twitter.com/beIpzWEAO0 — GIFT4000 ⚡️🚗❤️🌎 (@gift_4000) November 10, 2018

Users also didn’t miss the opportunity to recall Musk’s other unwanted offer of help in a disaster zone, referring to his failed attempts to contribute to the rescue of Thai boys trapped with their coach in a cave in June and July this year.

Okay Elon hear me out:

A submarine, that works in fire instead of water 🙌

Only THIS one has a gun mounted to the top to deal with those greedy spotlight stealing "professionals" — Thot Crusader Madi 🦐⚔ (@MonstrREBORN) November 10, 2018

Make a fire submarine & then call the guy who refuses to use it a pedo — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) November 10, 2018

Back then, the entrepreneur pushed for the delivery of a mini-sub to facilitate the rescue efforts, but the idea was criticized as “a PR stunt” by one of the key divers participating in the operation. The situation heated up when Musk responded by calling the rescuer a “pedo man” – for which he is now being sued despite doubting that he would be.

