‘Straight bull’: Tomi Lahren defends Megyn Kelly in blackface debate

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren has defended Megan Kelly, following reports that the NBC host will lose her daytime show over remarks she made questioning whether the use of blackface as a Halloween costume was racist.

The bombastic blonde pundit tweeted her support for Kelly on Thursday night, referring to the news that Kelly was about to lose her morning show as “straight bull.”

Love her or hate her, what’s happening to Megyn Kelly is straight bull. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 25, 2018

Conservative Lahren is known for railing against liberal values, shooting to fame for her short “final thoughts” video segments on conservative TV network TheBlaze.

She left TheBlaze for Fox News in 2017 after expressing her own liberal views on abortion.

Kelly caused a furore in the US media and on social media this week after appearing on a panel show discussing universities pressuring students to wear “culturally appropriate” Halloween costumes.

Referring to her own childhood, Kelly recalled how using blackface at Halloween was acceptable “as long as you were dressing like a character.”

While Kelly has since apologized for her comments in a letter to NBC, following up with an emotional on-air apology on her Wednesday morning edition, NBC said on Friday that she would no longer be presenting the 9 AM hour of the Today show.

Kelly joined NBC News from Fox in 2017, signing a three-year deal worth $69 million.

