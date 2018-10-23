“What is racist?” Megyn Kelly’s ‘blackface’ comments spark backlash

NBC host Megyn Kelly prompted racial controversy when she claimed that dressing up in ‘blackface’ for Halloween is no big deal, as long as you’re playing a character.

In a discussion that started out on universities pressuring students into wearing ‘culturally appropriate’ Halloween costumes, Kelly quickly transitioned into defending blackface - minstrel-style makeup widely considered offensive and racist.

“What is racist?” Kelly wondered aloud. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface pic.twitter.com/07yvYDuAYe — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2018

“Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as like a character,” she said.

Kelly then brought up ‘Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps’ controversial decision to dress as soul singer Diana Ross earlier this year as an example of innocent blackface. De Lesseps’ costume featured dark brown makeup and an oversize afro wig, and was slated at the time for cultural insensitivity.

"People said that was racist and I don’t know, I felt like, who doesn’t love Diana Ross? She wanted to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween,” said an exasperated Kelly.

“I can't keep up with the number of people that we're offending just by being normal people,” she continued.

Needless to say, Kelly’s comments caused further offence. “Being a race is not a character” argued NPR contributor Danny Deraney.

Megyn Kelly does not understand what is wrong about black face on Halloween.



Let me help you Megyn.



1. Being a race is not a character

2. You are not part of a minstrel show in the 1920's and yeah

3. Not understanding is not an excuse

4. If you think it may be offensive, it is — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 23, 2018

I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television. You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging. https://t.co/R7UJzkDDG9https://t.co/7qFkqGHfGJ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 23, 2018

So this is how free speech works, Megyn Kelly. You have the right to be a racist a**hole if you want, but other people also have the right to call you a racist a**hole when you are. https://t.co/BlANYEmoTe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 23, 2018

Today on Megyn Kelly Today: four white people decide whether or not blackface is racist. https://t.co/d7rWWwm2ML — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) October 23, 2018

Among the hundreds of comments were calls for NBC to fire Kelly, but the network has yet to comment. Tuesday’s show is not the first time Kelly has stirred racial controversy, however. In her time at Fox News, Kelly, for some reason, once claimed that Santa Claus and Jesus were white, in response to an equally ridiculous Slate article calling for a race-neutral Santa to replace the traditional rosy-cheeked Saint Nick.

While universities across the US have been ridiculed for their efforts to combat ‘cultural appropriation’ and stamp out ‘problematic’ Halloween costumes, outright blackface is almost universally considered a taboo, and has not been seen in American movies or television since the civil rights reforms of the 1960s.

Nevertheless, the practice is alive and well today in the Netherlands, where revellers dress up as ‘Zwarte Piet’ or ‘Black Pete’ every December. Black Pete is usually portrayed by white Dutchmen and women in blackface with exaggerated red lips and gold jewelry, and is the assistant to Sinterklaas – a Dutch version of Santa Claus.

If the Dutch don’t understand Black Pete is the tip of a racist iceberg that proves it is the tip of a racist iceberg pic.twitter.com/Rz6E8DeanJ — Peter van der Werff (@WerffPeter) August 28, 2015

Black Pete has been criticized by the United Nations and ignites a now-tired racism versus tradition debate in Dutch media every year.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!