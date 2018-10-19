HomeUS News

Elle Magazine forced to apologize as Kim & Kanye fake news completely backfires

Kim and Kanye aren't splitting up. © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Elle Magazine has apologized for their “bad joke” which saw the publication post a false ‘breaking news’ tweet about the break up of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in an effort to lure readers to a voter registration site.

The US version of the mag came under fire from their six million Twitter followers after posting the clickbait message on Thursday, which led readers to whenweallvote.org instead of revealing juicy details about the celebrity couple.

Just hours after sharing the misguided post (which has not yet been deleted), the publication was forced to apologize for misleading their peeved readers who accused Elle of being shameless and condescending.

Despite the tone deaf tweet, the magazine was unable to close its ears to the outcry from readers and it issued an apology later on Thursday.

We made a bad joke. Our passion for voter registration clouded our judgement and we are sincerely sorry,” the magazine tweeted.

However the backlash continued as the media outlet was accused of being deceitful and unoriginal for hopping on the clickbait scheme, which had previously been shared by several other Twitter users.

