‘I can see it’: Trump doesn’t rule out hitting 2020 campaign trail with ‘genius’ Kanye West

US President Donald Trump has said he could see the possibility of hitting the campaign trail for the 2020 presidential election with rapper and supporter Kanye West by his side.

In an interview with Fox News ahead of a planned meeting with West on Thursday, Trump didn’t rule out the possibility of campaigning with West. “I could see it, I could see it,” he said.

Trump said West has been a friend and defended the rapper after he was allegedly bullied on the set of Saturday Night Live for wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat – the 2016 Trump campaign slogan.

“I like him a lot. He has been a friend of mine. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a very different kind of a guy, I say that in positive way. He is a very different kind of a guy. Those in the music business say he is a genius – and that’s okay with me, because as far as I’m concerned, he is,” Trump said.

TRUMP: "When Kanye came out very strongly a couple months ago, something happened -- my polls went up 25%. Nobody's ever seen it. He has a big following in the African-American community. A big, big following."



(Trump's total support with African Americans is under 20 percent.) pic.twitter.com/kwLfLavRLN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2018

The president also claimed that he started to do better with African Americans in the polls after West expressed support for him.

Trump also praised West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, for her efforts on the issue of prison reform. In June, Kardashian successfully convinced Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense. “His wife was terrific, Kim, she is the one that brought the attention to Mrs Johnson,” Trump said.

Not to take away from Kanye, but if Trump is committed to criminal justice reform, not just ratings & polls, there are professionals with experience & data-driven best practices with proven strategies for crime reduction. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 11, 2018

Trump met with West at the White House on Thursday, with prison reform, gang violence and American manufacturing on the agenda. West was also expected to meet with Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner during the visit.