HomeUS News

‘I can see it’: Trump doesn’t rule out hitting 2020 campaign trail with ‘genius’ Kanye West

Get short URL
‘I can see it’: Trump doesn’t rule out hitting 2020 campaign trail with ‘genius’ Kanye West
© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump has said he could see the possibility of hitting the campaign trail for the 2020 presidential election with rapper and supporter Kanye West by his side.

In an interview with Fox News ahead of a planned meeting with West on Thursday, Trump didn’t rule out the possibility of campaigning with West. “I could see it, I could see it,” he said.

Trump said West has been a friend and defended the rapper after he was allegedly bullied on the set of Saturday Night Live for wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat – the 2016 Trump campaign slogan.

“I like him a lot. He has been a friend of mine. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a very different kind of a guy, I say that in positive way. He is a very different kind of a guy. Those in the music business say he is a genius – and that’s okay with me, because as far as I’m concerned, he is,” Trump said.

The president also claimed that he started to do better with African Americans in the polls after West expressed support for him.

“When Kanye came out very strongly a number months ago, something happened, my polls went up, like, 25 percent. Nobody’s ever seen it. He has a big following in the African-American community. A big, big following – the polls went through the roof,” he said.

Trump also praised West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, for her efforts on the issue of prison reform. In June, Kardashian successfully convinced Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense. “His wife was terrific, Kim, she is the one that brought the attention to Mrs Johnson,” Trump said.

Trump met with West at the White House on Thursday, with prison reform, gang violence and American manufacturing on the agenda. West was also expected to meet with Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner during the visit.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies