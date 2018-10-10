‘The time for evacuating is gone’: Record-breaking Hurricane Michael set to batter Florida

Florida residents are scrambling to flee their homes as Hurricane Michael bears down on the state. If it doesn’t weaken before making landfall, Michael will be the strongest hurricane to batter Florida since 1851.

“No long-time residents of this area will have seen a hurricane this strong before,” said the Weather Channel. No category-4 hurricane has ever made landfall along Florida’s panhandle, and Michael is set to bring winds of up to 145mph and waves of up to 13 feet, enough to rip roofs off houses, and bury them beneath the storm surge.

President Trump has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida, and Governor Rick Scott pleaded on Wednesday with anyone in an evacuation zone – around 500,000 people – to “leave RIGHT NOW,” or risk their lives.

If you’re in an evacuation zone, I am urging you to leave RIGHT NOW. Do not risk your life or the lives of your loved ones- get out now. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 10, 2018

After ripping through Florida, FEMA warned that Hurricane Michael could cause flash flooding throughout Alabama, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The Carolinas are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence six weeks ago, and Michael is expected to be orders of magnitude stronger than Florence.

Evacuees have already begun to settle into school and government buildings, hastily repurposed as shelters by the Red Cross. 75-year-old retiree Betty Early told Reuters that she was just “blessed to have a place to come,” as she huddled on a makeshift bedroll in an elementary school building in Panama City, near the storm’s expected landfall.

With the storm approaching ever closer, Gov. Scott warned that first responders will no longer be able to make it to evacuation zones. “The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone,” he warned later on Wednesday morning. “If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY.”

The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone. First responders will not be able to come out in the middle of the storm. If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 10, 2018

In addition to the imminent threat to human life, authorities are predicting sustained power outages, and “major infrastructure damage,” according to FEMA administrator Jeff Byard. Wastewater treatment systems, as well as transportation and communication networks, are expected to be devastated by the storm.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!