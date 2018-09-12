I want your Musk: Tesla CEO offered $150k for weed-themed porno role

Elon Musk generated a huge amount of controversy when he smoked a joint on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast. But there’s always opportunity in adversity it seems, as the stunt may have earned him a starring role… in a porno.

Musk has reportedly been offered $150,000 to appear in an adult film production by XBlaze films – whose scenes often feature marijuana use – following his appearance on the popular podcast, in which Musk and the host shared an inspiration cigarette.

The executives at XBlaze have offered the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, whom they describe as having an “adventurous spirit,” a ‘non-sex’ role in one of their movies, reportedly in exchange for a combined cash-and-cannabis deal.

“As the founder and CEO of XBlaze with a similar love of adventure, I believe that we could make an incredible film together that combines your endless energy, exploratory nature and can-do attitude,” XBlaze CEO Jeff Dillon wrote.

“Our offer would include $150,000, an all-day supply of smoking products and edibles, as well as a lifetime of indelible memories from your day with us during the shoot.” The company is also exploring the idea of a porn parody based around Musk’s Boring Company.

However, it is far from entirely good news for the embattled billionaire following his ill-advised date with the devil’s lettuce: Tesla’s share price plummeted a whopping six percent in the immediate aftermath, followed by a raft of high-level resignations from the company boardroom.

To add insult to injury, the US Air Force is reportedly investigating whether Musk breached his security clearance, which the Pentagon afforded him in 2015, when he smoked weed live on air to a potential audience in the millions worldwide.

RT.com has contacted XBlaze.com and representatives for Musk for an official statement.

