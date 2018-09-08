US Air Force determining ‘facts & appropriate process’ to address Musk’s pot smoking

The US Air Force seems to be unsure how to react to SpaceX CEO’s marijuana smoking, and whether to review the security clearance of Elon Musk, whose company provides satellite launch services to the US government.

Following Musk’s pot smoking performance during a live podcast show with comedian Joe Rogan, reports have emerged that the Air Force was conducting an investigation into SpaceX CEO’s behavior. Despite the rumors, a formal probe has not yet been launched, an Air Force spokesperson told the Verge.

“It’s inaccurate that there is an investigation. We’ll need time to determine the facts and the appropriate process to handle the situation,” the spokesman said.

As a government contractor for the United States Air Force and NASA, SpaceX is subject to the Drug-Free Workplace Act, which requires firms that receive federal money to maintain a drug-free policy.

Back in April 2016, Air Force awarded Musk's company with nearly $83 million to launch a GPS III satellite, and extended contracts in the following years. In March 2018, SpaceX was given an additional $290 million contract to launch more satellites. In addition to the Air Force, the aerospace manufacturer also has contracts with NASA’s commercial cargo and crew programs.

