'Buckle up for more wild stuff': Leading Russiagater touts new revelations by Mueller

Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) has advertised forthcoming revelations within the Trump-Russia probe led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which has yet to produce any proof of collusion while costing taxpayers $17 million.

Speaking at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) retreat in Martha's Vineyard on Friday, Warner, an ardent proponent of the Russiagate narrative, implied that the lingering Mueller probe will finally bring out something worthy of attention in the coming weeks.

"If you think you've seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It's going to be a wild couple of months," he told the crowd of around 100 people, according to Politico.

Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, left the audience in the dark about the nature of the revelations, saying only that it was "stuff only Bob Mueller and I know," as cited by Politico. The cryptic statement comes amid reports that Mueller is preparing to wrap up his investigation into the alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Washington Post reported last week that Mueller is busy assigning new prosecutors to the case of 13 Russian nationals and three entities, indicted in February over alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Sources cited by the newspaper said this indicates that Mueller wants the investigation regarding Russian individuals to proceed, while winding down the collusion part of the probe.

The probe has already cost American taxpayers a staggering $17 million since Mueller was appointed last May to lead the investigation.

Several former Trump associates have been investigated under Mueller's probe, including Trump's disgraced ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was indicted on bank and tax fraud charges and failure to register his lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, has also come under the wheels of the protracted investigation and is facing charges of violating campaign law for paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom President Donald Trump allegedly had an affair. However, none of the charges relate to the initial purpose of the probe – to unearth evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with the Kremlin.

The probe itself has been plagued with allegations of political bias after it emerged that at least several agents who worked on the FBI investigation were openly hostile towards Trump. A recently disclosed slew of messages exchanged by "FBI love birds" special agent Peter Strzok and his girlfriend, lawyer Lisa Page, ahead of the election, has shown that they both dreaded the idea of Trump winning the election.

In one of the messages, Strzok, who later briefly worked in the Mueller probe, pledges to stop Trump from becoming president. "No. No he won't. We'll stop it," the message reads.

Trump, who has slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt" run by "angry Democrats" who are still reeling from the stunning defeat of Hillary Clinton, said that Mueller is seeking to dish the dirt on him and his people to influence the upcoming midterm election.

"The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!" he tweeted last month.