Ex-Trump campaign chief Lewandowski slammed online for mocking migrant girl with Down Syndrome

Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump, has angered critics after mocking a story of a disabled migrant being separated from her mother.

READ MORE: Campaign manager who ‘let Trump be Trump’ unceremoniously dumped

During an appearance on Fox News, Lewandowski responded to a story of a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother and placed in caged detention in Texas by saying “womp, womp” – an onomatopoeic phrase sometimes heard in cartoons.

Sociopath Corey Lewandowski responds "Womp Womp" to story of a Down Syndrome child being taken for her mother. pic.twitter.com/Jv9YBmmuxB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 20, 2018

Fellow panelist Zac Petkanas, a former adviser on the Democratic National Committee, then became enraged, shouting as the interview descended into cross-talk. Lewandowski continues to make his point, saying: “When you cross the border illegally, when you commit a crime, you are taken away from your family because that’s how this country works.”

‘No borders, no country’: #Trump digs in on immigration, says Democrats want illegals to ‘infest’ US https://t.co/eXj57jmAWYpic.twitter.com/tl4obfOpZw — RT (@RT_com) June 19, 2018

The girl’s case was originally highlighted by Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray in an interview with CNN. Videgaray said the girl had been travelling with her mother and brother when the children were separated from their mother by border police. The children were then sent to a detention center in McAllen, Texas, while their mother was sent to Brownsville, an hour away. Their father, a legal US resident, is working with the US consulate to get the girl released.

READ MORE: Trump campaign manager arrested for assaulting Breitbart reporter

Lewandowski worked as campaign manager for Trump during the US president’s 2016 campaign. In March 2016, he was charged with one count of battery, by the Jupiter Police Department in Florida, for grabbing a female reporter who was attempting to ask Trump a question. Later that month, he again drew criticism after appearing to roughly grab a protester by the collar at a campaign event. He departed the Trump campaign in June 2016 following reports that his influence had waned.

The clip has drawn scorn online with commentators taking to Twitter to condemn Lewandowski’s comments and behavior.

It really is something, on a day like today, to make yourself far and away the biggest piece of shit among a putrid array of really huge pieces of shit. So congrats, Corey Lewandowski — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 20, 2018

Congrats to Corey Lewandowski on the five second clip that will define his life. https://t.co/RXZXXohPvv — Dana Gould (@danagould) June 20, 2018

The saddest part of all is that 33% of America shares Corey Lewandowski’s attitude. This isn’t about immigration. This fight is about humanity. If you’re elderly, disabled or poor, watch out because you’re next. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) June 20, 2018

Me, confusing Cory Lewandowski’s testicles for eggs and boiling them: Womp, womp — Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) June 20, 2018

Nice try, Lewandowski, but you’re still Trump’s MOST ethical campaign manager — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) June 20, 2018

I implore all media outlets to never have Corey Lewandowski to appear on any show other than Fox hole Network . Deny this vile hate filled thing his platform . Full Stop. RT please https://t.co/bDnMKZQVqt — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) June 20, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!