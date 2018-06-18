HomeUS News

Kim Jong-un is more popular than Nancy Pelosi among Republicans – poll

Get short URL
Kim Jong-un is more popular than Nancy Pelosi among Republicans – poll
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. / Reuters
Despite once threatening to nuke the US, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has a higher favorability rating among Republicans than Nancy Pelosi, according to a new poll.

Kim has spent much of his tenure as an enemy of their nation, but US Republicans appear to hold North Korea’s supreme leader in higher esteem than the Democrats’ House of Representatives leader.

READ MORE:N. Korea threatens US with ‘horrible nuclear strike and miserable and final ruin’

In a new poll by Ipsos and the Daily Beast, Pelosi only managed to scrape together a 17 percent approval rating among Republicans, two points less than Kim. The results come shortly after Kim and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement which expressed a desire denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile Pelosi has been at loggerheads with Republicans over immigration policy.

The poll, which sampled views from roughly 1,000 Republicans, Democrats and independents from the continental US, Alaska and Hawaii, also suggested that a majority of Americans are against a celebrity candidate for their next president.

READ MORE: Trump praises Kim Jong-un’s leadership, wants Americans to stand to attention for him too

Just 18 percent of respondents agreed that a celebrity candidate is good for democracy, while 53 percent said that people from the world of show business are less qualified for office.

In a list that included Oprah Winfrey, James Comey, Kanye West, and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, First Lady Michelle Obama was the most popular option for the 2020 US presidential election.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies