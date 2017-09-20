N. Korea threatens US with ‘horrible nuclear strike and miserable and final ruin’

North Korea has threatened the US with a “horrible nuclear strike and miserable and final ruin”, saying that it is ready to “destroy the enemies’ bases” with a pre-emptive strike if they show “any slight sign of provocation.”

Read more

“The DPRK [North Korea], which towered as the most powerful nuclear weapons state despite the unprecedented difficulties and trials, is not afraid of sanctions, pressure and war,” the regime said, as cited by North Korea's state-owned KCNA agency.

Now Pyongyang is ready to destroy “the enemies' bases with its resolute and pre-emptive strike” if they display “any slight sign of provocation.”

“In case the US opts for confrontation and war… it will meet a horrible nuclear strike and miserable and final ruin,” North Korea said.

Once again the North slammed the US for calling for a new round of “reckless and ridiculous” sanctions on the country.

“The DPRK has had access to everything and gained everything it could do despite the harshest sanctions and blockade by the hostile forces, and it is a daydream to calculate that the DPRK can be shaken to change its attitude in face of the new ‘sanctions’,” the statement added.

READ MORE: Trump: US may have no choice but to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

In his first address to United Nations, US President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with total destruction if it attacks the US or its allies.

Read more

If forced to defend itself and its allies, the US “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said, calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a “Rocket Man” on a suicide mission.

The world is watching closely the rhetorical exchange between North Korea and the US. The situation deteriorated further after Pyongyang claimed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test September 3. Later in September, North Korea fired a ballistic missile which passed through Japan’s airspace near Hokkaido.

Trump has repeatedly vowed a military response to North Korea, on one occasion saying that Washington may use the “full range” of capabilities at its disposal and might resort to using its nuclear arsenal against North Korea.

The United Nations Security Council on September 11 unanimously approved a new resolution, banning Pyongyang’s textile exports and capping its oil imports.

North Korea in turn vowed to increase its military strength, saying that it was ready to strike in case of the slightest provocation.

READ MORE: US B-1B supersonic bombers conduct joint drill with S. Korea ‘as warning to Pyongyang’ – media

Russia and China attempt to ease tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, calling for dialogue. Moscow and Beijing have long been pushing for a ‘double-freeze’ plan, in which North Korea suspends its nuclear and ballistic missile tests in exchange for a halt in joint US-South Korea military exercises. However, the US rejected the plan and continues to conduct drills with South Korea.

On Tuesday US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that Washington and Seoul had “discussed the option” of putting nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.