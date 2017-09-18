US B-1B supersonic bombers conduct joint drill with S. Korea ‘as warning to Pyongyang’ – media

US B-1B supersonic bombers, together with F-35B stealth fighters, have conducted a joint military exercise with South Korea in response to Pyongyang’s recent moves, South Korean Yonhap news agency said, citing a government source.

The US military conducted a “mock bombing exercise over the sky of Korea” on Monday, the source said. After the drills, the F-35B jets and B-1B bombers returned to their bases in Japan and Guam respectively, the sources said.

