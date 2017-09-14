North Korea fires missile eastward from Pyongyang – S. Korea military

North Korea has fired an “unidentified” missile from the Pyongyang area to the east, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Yonhap.

“North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning,” the JCS said.

The South Korean and US militaries are analyzing details of the launch, Reuters reports.

NHK Television urged residents in Hokkaido and Tohoku regions to take shelter as the projectile passed over Japanese airspace near Hokkaido at around 7.06am local time.

North Korea has just launched a missile, the alert says residents in northern part of Japan should stay inside. pic.twitter.com/AIbv8k6BRx — azusa tanaka (@azusata) 14 сентября 2017 г.

Tokyo said the missile has “likely flown over Japan,” NHK reports.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW