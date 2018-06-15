Florida man ends up in jail after asking police to test ‘low quality’ meth & bust his drug dealer

In a reckless attempt to take revenge on his drug dealer for selling him methamphetamine of unsatisfactory quality, a 49-year-old man in Florida contacted the police to have the substance tested and to press formal charges.

Unhappy with the quality of the drugs sold to him by his dealer, and having suffered an allergic reaction to the substance, Douglas Kelly, 49, from Hawthorne, Florida, called the police on Tuesday, asking them to test the batch of crystal meth.

Once Kelly revealed that he actually wants to press charges against the dealer, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office asked the 49-year-old to come to the station so they could “ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased.”

Excited over the promise of a top expert opinion, Kelly drove to the station and handed over the clear, crystallized substance to the officers. Once the test confirmed the substance to be crystal meth, the man was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics. Officers then transported Kelly to Putnam County Jail.

Afraid your drug dealer sold you the wrong narcotic? We offer free testing! https://t.co/PLZ0g9fX4ipic.twitter.com/5SRtxbkzN6 — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) June 13, 2018

“If you believe you were sold bad drugs, we are offering a free service to test them for you,” the Sheriff’s Office promised on Facebook. “Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase.”

