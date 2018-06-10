HomeUS News

‘Betrayal!’ Kudlow claims Trudeau ‘stabbed US in the back’ with G7 comments

Get short URL
‘Betrayal!’ Kudlow claims Trudeau ‘stabbed US in the back’ with G7 comments
Larry Kudlow (file photo) © Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has accused the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ‘stabbing the US in the back’ with his comments at the G7 summit. Kudlow’s comments have come under fire on social media.

READ MORE: Trump won't endorse G7 joint statement, attacks 'weak & dishonest' Trudeau

Appearing on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ Sunday, Kudlow characterized Trudeau’s post-G7 news conference, in which he promised to “move forward with retaliatory measures” to counter US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico, as a “betrayal.”

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow told host Jake Tapper. “He did a great disservice to the whole G7.”

READ MORE: Trump the outsider gatecrashes own party: Top takeaways from an ill-mannered G7

Kudlow said the president was merely flexing his muscles ahead of the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday. “The president is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around on the eve of this. He is not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea,” Kudlow said. “Kim must not see American weakness.”

Some commentators saw Kudlow’s comments as a sign of the Trump administration’s bullying tactics, while others accused the economic guru of showing the type of hypersensitivity normally reserved for the right’s political enemies.

READ MORE: Obama to blame for Crimea fallout, some want Russia back in G8 – Trump

Trump took to Twitter Saturday night to attack Trudeau, accusing the Canadian leader of being “very dishonest and weak” in their negotiations at the summit. Trump followed up by saying the US would not endorse the G7 communique, a statement on the shared priorities of the Western allies.

Trump’s decision to not endorse the communique of his allies has drawn criticism from within his own party, with Republican Senator John McCain (R-Arz) taking to Twitter to send a message of support to his country’s Western allies.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies