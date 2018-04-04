Ban guns & NRA? Politicians & celebs react to YouTube HQ shooting

Little is known about the woman who wounded at least three at the YouTube headquarters in California before killing herself. Yet the incident is already being politicized, with celebrities blaming the National Rifle Association.

The shooter, who has not been identified by name, was found dead inside the YouTube building in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon. The San Francisco General Hospital confirmed receiving three patients with gunshot wounds, a man and two women. The man’s condition was listed as critical.

“Ban guns, ban the NRA, and never vote for Republicans. All three made this possible,” Google employee Abe Hassan tweeted in the aftermath.

I'm safe.



There was an active shooter at @YouTube headquarters today, with (probably) multiple people injured.



Actor Michael Ian Black called the NRA a “terrorist organization” and said he intended to “politicize the f**k” out of the shooting.

Another shooting.

I'm going to politicize the fuck out of it, and so should you.

Actress Bette Midler criticized President Donald Trump for offering thoughts and prayers to those affected, instead of standing up to the NRA.

Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who represents nearby San Francisco, said that Americans “deserve real action to #EndGunViolence.”

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who represents the district where the attack happened, also used the hashtag #EndGunViolence, but sent “prayers to the victims and survivors.”

Shannon Watts, founders of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America, blamed the shooting on a NRA video urging its members to “rise up” against YouTube’s removal of gun videos. The video sharing service cracked down on gun-related content after the Parkland, Florida school shooting in February.

In response to the accusations, many social media denizens pointed out the NRA had nothing to do with the shooting, that California has strict gun laws already, and that the YouTube campus was a gun-free zone.

Was the shooter an NRA member? Did the shooter do it in the name of the NRA? Do we know any pertinent information yet?



Meanwhile, a local resident who witnessed the shooting from a restaurant across the street, seemed not to share the celebrity-activist opinion on guns.

“I didn't have a gun but I wish I did!" he said, describing the incident to a number of television stations.



