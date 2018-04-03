4 wounded, shooter reported dead at YouTube HQ (PHOTOS)

The YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus. Police have confirmed activity at the address, while employees described sounds of gunshots and reported an evacuation.

A woman believed to be the shooter was found dead inside the building, said San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. Police found a total of four victims with gunshot wounds, he said. The shooter was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We have no information to suggest there is somebody else” involved, Chief Barberini said. Police were still clearing the building as of 2:30 pm local time, when Barberini spoke with reporters.

A photo taken from across the street shows a large police presence in the area. Another picture shows police escorting some employees out, with their hands up.

About 1,700 people work at the YouTube campus, located just off Interstate 280 south of San Francisco. One YouTube employee tweeted he “heard shots and saw people running.”

The San Francisco General Hospital, a major trauma center, received three patients ‒ two women and a man. The man is in critical condition and one of the women is in a serious condition, according to hospital spokesman Brent Andrew.

“We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google, which owns the video sharing website, said in a tweet.

Footage from local media helicopters shows YouTube employees gathered in a parking lot outside the complex, with some being interviewed by police.

The nearby headquarters of the 23rd Regiment, US Marine Corps, has also been placed on lockdown.

