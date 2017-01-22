One dead, several injured in US shopping mall shooting – police

One person has been killed and several others injured during a robbery at a shopping mall in the US city of San Antonio, local police say. Authorities confirmed there were two shooters. One is in custody, and police are searching for the second suspect.

The shooting was a robbery which has gone “really really bad,” San Antonio police chief William McManus told reporters. Two suspects robbed a jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall, and while escaping encountered “two citizens who tried to intervene.”

One of the them was shot and killed by one of the suspects, while the other bystander, carrying a licensed concealed weapon, shot one of the suspects.

The second suspect ran into the mall, subsequently shooting and injuring six other victims. All civilians who remained in the mall were secure, while the second suspect was being sought, the Police chief told reporters.

However, according to AP citing unnamed San Antonio officials, the casualty list now stands at one dead, five injured - three hurt by gunshots and two with “non-shooting injuries.”

The wounded suspect is in police custody, police said. San Antonio mayor Ivy Taylor described the injuries of the apprehended suspect as “critical” at a briefing with police.

“Today's deadly shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall is a tragedy for everyone involved and all of us affected,” Taylor said earlier in a Facebook statement.

“As SAPD and Live Oak Police continue to search for a second suspect, ensure the safety of mall employees and shoppers and clear the scene, I ask everyone to remain calm, vigilant, safe and report any info you may have about the suspect who remains at large,” the mayor urged.

"It's is absolutely senseless. This is the second time that a ‘Good Samaritan’ was killed trying to intervene in a crime to help the victim. It's absolutely senseless," McManus said.

The San Antonio Police chief was referring to an incident during ‘Black Friday’ at a local WalMart. On November 25, a man tried to stop a reported domestic abuse scene, and was shot and killed by the man who was said to have been punching a woman.

A woman at the scene was also hit by a stray bullet, and another by shrapnel during the incident.