‘1 dead, multiple injured’ in KY. high school shooting - governor

One student has been confirmed dead and at least five students were shot Tuesday morning at a high school in Kentucky. The school was placed on lockdown and emergency responders are already on scene.

The suspect has been apprehended by police according Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin who confirmed the “tragic shooting” by saying one person has been confirmed dead with “multiple others wounded”, however much is still unknown, he wrote on Twitter.

“Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us,” he wrote.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Local news agency ‘Marshall County Daily’ reports that the school has been placed on lockdown.

“There has been a shooting at Marshall County High School and the school is on lock down. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. Multiple agencies currently on the scene,” the statement read.

This is the second shooting at a US high school in the last 24 hours. On Monday, a teenage girl was shot by a teenage boy in the cafeteria of Italy High School in Texas.