Tariff exemptions possible for US military partners - Trump

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports of foreign steel and aluminum. Mexico and Canada are exempt so far, while other countries may be as well, based on military relationships.

Trump made the announcement before signing a proclamation raising the steel and aluminum import tariffs to 10 and 25 percent, respectively. He also said that the US is open to modifying tariffs to individual countries, depending on how they treat the US.

Earlier, Trump said that tariffs would apply on all countries. On Thursday, however, he said exemptions may be made in part depending on military relations, and that Canada and Mexico will be exempt while the NAFTA trade pact is being re-negotiated.

The US is currently negotiating a trade deal with China, Trump said, adding “I don't know if anything is going to come of that.”

