US to open new embassy in Jerusalem in May - State Department

Clashes have broken out in the occupied Palestinian West Bank and Gaza after news the US embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem in May. A leaked statement said the controversial move will coincide with Israeli Independence Day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the news as: "a great day for the people of Israel." But Palestine Liberation Organisation Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said it showed Washington’s “determination to violate international law, destroy the two-state solution and provoke the feelings of the Palestinian people as well as of all Arabs, Muslims and Christians around the globe."

"Trump and his team have disqualified the US from being part of the solution between Israelis and Palestinians; rather, the world now sees that they are part of the problem," Erekat said.

State Dept. statement: "In May, the United States plans to open a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. The opening will coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary.” https://t.co/vRaY1nD74Qpic.twitter.com/zX1RHYNCRv — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 23, 2018

“We are excited about taking this historic step, and look forward with anticipation to the May opening,” Nauert says.

The document adds that a new extension will be added to that building in 2019, to provide office space for the ambassador while a permanent home for the embassy is found.

Earlier on Friday President Donald Trump defended his decision last December to recognize Israel’s claim to Jerusalem as its capital, which prompted huge protests across the occupied Palestinian territories, that have left at least 19 Palestinians and Israelis dead.

Trump said many previous presidents had made the move an election promise but failed to fulfill it. “But I get it,” he said. “I was hit by more countries, more pressure, begging me ’don’t do it, don’t do it!’. So I get it.”