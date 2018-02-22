Russians hacked English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language

With so much talk of 'Russian meddling' around, some people in the public eye are picking up the language of the alleged meddlers.

It appears members of the Trump administration, congress, senators and political commentators have taken to using Russian terms when describing their ‘meddling’ ways.

The Russian terms for country house, a high-ranking party official, compromising material, people linked to the security service or military and spies stationed overseas are all phrases used by various members of the US establishment.

Russians hacked the English language too? US establishment's guide to Russian pic.twitter.com/HastDEzIzo — RT (@RT_com) February 22, 2018

How long until Russians are accused of hacking the English language too?

