No artificial timelines, no longer telling enemies our plans - Trump

During his first State of the Union Address to Congress, President Donald Trump announced there has been a change in how US forces will conduct the war in Afghanistan.

Trump lauded a new executive order that keeps Guantanamo Bay detention camp open.

“I am asking Congress to ensure that in the fight against ISIS [Islamic State], we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists wherever we chase them down, wherever we find them, and in many cases, that will not be Guantanamo Bay,” Trump said.

Trump also announced that “as of a few months ago,” US troops in Afghanistan have been given new rules of engagement.

“Along with their heroic afghan partners, our military is no longer undermined by artificial timelines and we no longer tell our enemies our plans,” Trump said.