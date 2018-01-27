At least 75 injured as blast rocks central Kabul near embassies & govt buildings

At least 75 people have been injured by an explosion in a central district of Kabul, close to where several embassies and government buildings are located, local media report citing health officials.

Preliminary reports say the explosion occurred close to the building which formerly housed Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry. Local media indicate that there may be casualties, though there is no immediate report as to how many.

An eyewitness told the news outlet the blast was caused by a car bomb, which detonated near the gates of the former ministry building.

The explosive device was hidden in an ambulance and detonated at a police checkpoint in the Afghan capital, Reuters reported citing unnamed officials.

A thick plume of smoke is coming from the blast site, according to TOLO News.

#Kabul - Video shows the aftermath of a heavy explosion close to the old Ministry of Interior building in Kabul's PD2. pic.twitter.com/T03iI0qicB — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 27, 2018

At least 75 people have been wounded in the blast, TOLO reports citing health officials.

The Taliban has claimed credit for the blast, according to Pajhwok. It comes just a week after a deadly attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the city, likewise claimed by the Taliban

An explosion in downtown #Kabul, possible suicide attack, details to fallow.#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/Od0Bdds6Mp — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) January 27, 2018

MORE TO FOLLOW