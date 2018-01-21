Hostages use bed sheets to flee besieged & burning Kabul Intercontinental Hotel (VIDEO)

The dramatic moment when people tried to escape the siege of the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been captured on camera. The hostages can be seen fleeing to safety as the hotel building burns.

People are seen trying to climb down from upper floors of the building using what appear to be knotted bed sheets during the long-lasting siege and fire at the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital. It took Afghan forces more than 12 hours to free some 160 hostages, including more than 40 foreigners, after gunmen forced their way into the building on Saturday.

Desperate victims try to flee to safety as #Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel burns during overnight siege. pic.twitter.com/a3DPkVzEO7 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 21, 2018

Five people, including one foreigner, were killed in the attack and six others wounded, according to the Interior Ministry. Despite no terrorist group having claimed responsibility, the ministry blames the Haqqani militant network, linked to the Taliban.

