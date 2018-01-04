At least 20 killed & injured in suicide bombing in Afghan capital, Kabul

Some 20 people were killed or injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a group of security officers in Kabul, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry has said. The attack targeted an anti-drug raid close to the US Embassy.

While Reuters quoted Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish as saying 20 people were “killed and wounded,” the local TOLO news agency put the number of fatalities at 15, citing the health ministry and Kabul police. It said at least 20 wounded people had been taken to a local hospital following the attack.

The attack reportedly occurred in Kabul’s PD9 district, located to the northeast of the area where foreign embassies are located.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and ordered an investigation into the blast, a statement from the presidential office said.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, according to the terrorist group’s mouthpiece, Amaq. IS did not provide any proof to back up its claim.

It’s the second major blast in the Afghan capital within a week. On December 28, at least 40 people were killed and 80 wounded in a suicide bombing attack which targeted the Shiite Tebyan cultural center. IS also claimed responsibility for the December attack.