40 killed, 30 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing – Afghan govt

At least 40 people died and 30 more were injured in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Pajhwok news agency reported citing the deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry.

The blast occurred at 10:30am local time (6:00 GMT) as the suicide bomber targeted the Shiite Tebyan cultural center, which also houses the AVA news agency. There could have been up to three attackers, according to Tolo news citing officials.

The number of casualties, most of them civilians, was announced by deputy spokesman for the Minister of Interior Nasrat Rahimi. Tolo news also puts the number of killed at 40, and says some of the wounded are in critical condition citing health officials.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far; the Taliban denied any involvement.