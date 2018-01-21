12-hour siege of Kabul Intercontinental Hotel ends, all 3 attackers killed (WATCH LIVE)

All three attackers on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul have been killed and their hostages released, the Afghan government has said, announcing the end of a long siege. However, gunshots are reportedly still being heard.

Afghan forces regained control of the hotel and killed the three attackers on Sunday morning following a 12-hour siege, local media reported citing the Interior Ministry. One foreign citizen was reportedly among five killed in the attack. At least six others were wounded according to TOLOnews, while Pajhwok says that 10 people were injured.

Despite officials announcing the end of the siege, there were contradicting reports from local media citing witnesses and reporters on the ground, saying that the attack was not over and gunshots were still being heard. Later a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry clarified that the clear-up operation is ongoing.

