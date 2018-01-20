Gunmen attack Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul (VIDEO)

The Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul is under attack according Reuters, citing an interior ministry spokesman.

The group of “three or four men,” who appeared to include suicide bombers, attacked the hotel Saturday and exchanged gunfire with security forces, according to ministry spokesman, Najib Danish.

The attackers have taken several hostages in the hotel, according to local news agency Tolo News who cited Kabul police.

The gunmen entered through the hotel kitchen, before moving to rooms 104 and 105, according to local journalist Bilal Sarwary, who cited an Afghan special forces commander.

There's no immediate reports of injuries and no group has claimed responsibility yet.

On Thursday, the US State Department warned of a possible attack in Kabul. The Department said it had received reports of “extremist groups” planning a hotel attack in the capital, “such as [on] the Hotel Baron near Hamid Karzai Int'l Airport.”

Security Alert for #Kabul, #Afghanistan: reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul, such as the Hotel Baron near Hamid Karzai Int'l Airport. Review suggested actions in attached image. For more information, visit: https://t.co/vxivPWIHOPpic.twitter.com/CrCIpXbC2e — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) January 18, 2018

The Intercontinental is one of two main luxury hotels in Kabul and previously came under attack in 2011. Seven people died in that assault, when several gunmen and suicide bombers, three of which detonated their devices, attacked the facility.

In 2014, nine people, including children, were killed during a Taliban attack on Kabul’s Serena Hotel. Four teenage gunman penetrated several layers of security by hiding pistols in their socks to infiltrate the venue favored by foreign visitors.