Power outage shuts down half of Disneyland

A number of rides at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California have shut down due to a power outage. The problem affected about half the park, packed to capacity with visitors during the holiday season.

A transformer problem caused the power loss in all of Toontown and parts of Fantasyland around 11am local time, local media reported, citing a park spokesman. There was no estimate for how long it would take the restore power.

All of Toontown and parts of Fantasyland are affected by the outage pic.twitter.com/mj2TJ1RzYJ — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017

Power partially out at Disneyland. People stuck in Small World had to be escorted off #Fantasyland#ToonTown — Joanne Cachapero (@JoeCappucino) December 27, 2017

Disneyland Park said it was only accepting guests for re-entry, but that annual passes were "still good for admission at this time." The adjacent California Adventure Park remained open, the company said.

HAHA NO KIDDING! I have never seen Matterhorn with a 150 min line! Totally OK being blacked out right now! pic.twitter.com/cPwJB1b7Eq — Jill (@shieldmaiden) December 27, 2017

The rides that remained open faced lengthy wait times.

By noon, Toontown's power had been restored, according to Disneyland's media relations. A majority of the affected areas were back up shortly after 1pm, including Fantasyland. No estimated time was given on when full power would be restored.

There were no reports of injuries due to the outage.

The outage comes on the day football players and coaches from the University of Georgia and University of Oklahoma were scheduled to attend a press conference at the resort and enjoy the rides as part of a promotion for the upcoming Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on New Year's Day.