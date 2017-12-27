Power outage shuts down half of Disneyland
A transformer problem caused the power loss in all of Toontown and parts of Fantasyland around 11am local time, local media reported, citing a park spokesman. There was no estimate for how long it would take the restore power.
All of Toontown and parts of Fantasyland are affected by the outage pic.twitter.com/mj2TJ1RzYJ— Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017
Power partially out at Disneyland. People stuck in Small World had to be escorted off #Fantasyland#ToonTown— Joanne Cachapero (@JoeCappucino) December 27, 2017
Disneyland Park said it was only accepting guests for re-entry, but that annual passes were "still good for admission at this time." The adjacent California Adventure Park remained open, the company said.
HAHA NO KIDDING! I have never seen Matterhorn with a 150 min line! Totally OK being blacked out right now! pic.twitter.com/cPwJB1b7Eq— Jill (@shieldmaiden) December 27, 2017
The rides that remained open faced lengthy wait times.
By noon, Toontown's power had been restored, according to Disneyland's media relations. A majority of the affected areas were back up shortly after 1pm, including Fantasyland. No estimated time was given on when full power would be restored.
When the ride breaks down @Disneyland#ItsASmallWorldpic.twitter.com/bDoCbsRjav— Geoff Fienberg (@gfienberg17) December 27, 2017
There were no reports of injuries due to the outage.
Why not relax and join us for a vacation to a galaxy far, far away. What's the worst that could happen? Park Hours: Disneyland 8am-12am & Disney California Adventure 8am-11pm pic.twitter.com/hjf1dVoVX0— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017
The outage comes on the day football players and coaches from the University of Georgia and University of Oklahoma were scheduled to attend a press conference at the resort and enjoy the rides as part of a promotion for the upcoming Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on New Year's Day.