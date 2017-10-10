Apocalyptic inferno cloaks Disneyland in spooky haze as California fire rages (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A wildfire raging in southern California has shrouded Disneyland in an apocalyptic-looking orange haze. Visitors to the park flooded social media with pictures of its landmarks against the eerie backdrop.

Snap map at Disneyland as it’s slowly surrounded by smoke is really something pic.twitter.com/MVE0U1VMGL — John Herrman (@jwherrman) October 9, 2017

My sister is in Disneyland and just sent me these pictures from the fire. Is the world ending or something? Cause this is wack pic.twitter.com/uRut0up3Yr — David (@iheartnate) October 9, 2017

The theme park is decked out with Halloween decorations, adding another layer of spookiness to the scene. Social media users reported ash and smoke falling in the park.

Anaheim fire as seen from Disneyland. Ash dropping everywhere. #Wildfirepic.twitter.com/s26P2xvuoL — S. Preston (@PootPoot) October 9, 2017

Disneyland’s social media channels and website indicated, however, that there were no changes to the operation of the park and all of the amusements remained open.

The #AnaheimHills fire is making for a spooky feel to #Disneyland today pic.twitter.com/tQjcOsx2P9 — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) October 9, 2017

Ominous end to our weekend as #CanyonFire2 casts apocalyptic shadow over @Disneyland Resort. Fire to the east is forcing people from homes. pic.twitter.com/q4aomfzlD1 — Brian M. Westbrook (@BrianWestbrook) October 9, 2017

Other than the epic photo backdrop, the theme park has not yet been affected by the brushfire. However, around 13 miles (20km) away in Anaheim Hills approximately 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to the blaze.

The fire, which has been dubbed Canyon Fire 2, was first reported before 10:00 PST Monday.

27th bday was magical 🎃💖 pic.twitter.com/d4YLOf3B7w — Chris (@slaytopher) October 10, 2017

“Spooky” Disneyland just got Spookier pic.twitter.com/PtboTtT6pe — jenna (@jennastyn) October 10, 2017

My view of the #AnaheimHills fire from #Disneyland. If you're near or in the area stay safe and be alert! pic.twitter.com/wrCrS6I7PM — Nikki Naik (@nrnaik20) October 9, 2017

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, however, it started in the same area as the first Canyon Fire at the Anaheim-Corona border last month.

The Anaheim Hills are on fire and ashes are falling all over Disney right now pic.twitter.com/SJ4UFu2TJK — Nate Griffey (@NateGriffey) October 9, 2017

here's the sky from Disneyland. no filters needed for this. fire meets the sky. pic.twitter.com/AugcYJ75O3 — Preston Heflin (@preston_heflin) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, fires are also raging in northern California’s wine country, which is around 430 miles 700km (430 miles) north of Anaheim.

READ MORE: ‘Armageddon’: 10 dead as wildfires engulf 50k acres in California’s wine country (VIDEO)

At least 1,500 homes were destroyed as over two dozen wildfires spread through the area on Monday. Authorities said that at least 10 people have been killed and thousands have fled the area.