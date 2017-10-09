‘Armageddon’: Wildfires engulf 50k acres in California’s wine country (VIDEO)

A score of wind-fueled wildfires broke out overnight in California’s Sonoma and Napa counties, burning tens of thousands of acres, destroying 1,500 structures and causing residents to flee their homes and businesses.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Sonoma, Napa and Uva counties on Monday.

Updated #GOES16 satellite imagery around 12:45 AM Monday shows wildfires continue to spread in N Bay, including #AtlasPeak Fire in Napa Co. Fires being fanned by strong/dry northeast winds. Colors in image represent heat with oranges/reds signifying hottest parts of fires. #cawxpic.twitter.com/E2GufGQdst — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2017

The declaration authorizes the mobilization of the California National Guard to the wine country, north of San Francisco.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths, so far. Taking all the fires into account, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One fast-moving fire jumped the 101 Freeway, forcing a hospital in Santa Rosa to be evacuated and burning homes and businesses, witnesses said. All public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga have been closed Monday.

Residents described terrifying middle of the night scrambles to flee from raging wildfires.

“People were running red lights, there is chaos ensuing,” Santa Rosa resident Ron Dodds told KTVU. “It’s a scary time. It looks like Armageddon.”

My road in Calistoga, Ca flames were in our backyard #ABC7nowpic.twitter.com/GkxXBbczAL — Alyssa O'Gorman (@alyssafayeX) October 9, 2017

There was “zero containment” on two of the biggest fires, Cal Fire said in a mid-morning briefing on Monday. The Tubbs fire, which had spread from Calistoga to Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, has engulfed more than 25,000 acres (9,000 hectares). The Atlas Peak fire near the city of Napa had burned more than 10,000 acres by 6 am.

Cal Fire is keeping track of three other fires in Napa, Sonoma and Lake Counties.

Upwards of 300 firefighters are battling blazes in Napa County. Three evacuation centers have been set up.

Marin County sent 22 fire engines, five ambulances, and dozens of crew to assist the Napa and Sonoma firefighters.

“It was an inferno like you’ve never seen before,” Marian Williams, who escaped through flames before dawn near the town of Kenwood in Sonoma County, told AP. “Trees were on fire like torches.”

The area of Fountaingrove was particularly hard-hit, with photos showing numerous homes on fire. Some evacuation centers are already filled to capacity due to the large number of residents forced to flee.

Wind has been a major factor in fanning the flames, with gusts of 46-79 miles per hour causing the fires to spread.

Smoke from the conflagrations could be sensed as far as San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

A smoke advisory has been issued for San Francisco, telling residents to “close windows and limit outdoor activities. Keep pets inside for protection.”

What caused the fires is still under investigation.

Similar wildfires rages across the area in August 2015, when 12,000 residents were evacuated and 60,000 acres went up in flames, after drought conditions and winds left firefighters struggling to contain the outbreaks.