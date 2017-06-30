‘I don’t feel safe’: African American man quits job after finding noose at work

An African American man in Louisiana quit his job after management dismissed his concerns over finding a noose strung up near his break area.

Jason Allen from New Orleans discovered the noose after arriving to work at the Kearney Companies in Baton Rouge.

“The first thing I thought and came to mind was slavery and black people being hung and intimidation,” the machine operator told BRProud.com.

The general manager is reported to have laughed when he mentioned the noose.

“He got out of his company truck laughing and smiling saying someone has a sick sense of humor,” Allen said.

It's illegal to publicly display a hangman’s noose in the state of Louisiana. Allen and colleagues contacted authorities over the incident. If caught, the perpetrator could face a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Allen said he quit because the company didn't address any of the concerns raised by employees.

“I don't feel like this is a comfortable work environment and I don't feel happy or safe to work here anymore,” he said.

The company said they are investigating the matter.

“We aware of the symbol that was placed after work hours at one of our warehouse locations.

“We are investigating this unfortunate situation and we regret any negative feelings that this symbol might have caused with our employees at that location,” the company said in statement.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate-group monitor, said nooses show support for the days of segregation. "The noose not only symbolizes racism, but also served as the actual murder implement for the lynching of people because of the color of their skin."

Noose laws vary from state to state. However, it is illegal to display them in many parts of America.