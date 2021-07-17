 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British health secretary Javid tests positive for Covid-19, says he’s glad he was vaccinated

17 Jul, 2021 14:25
FILE PHOTO. Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds. ©REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid is self-isolating at home with his family after a lateral flow test for Covid-19 came back positive. He said he was grateful he had received two jabs of the vaccine and that his symptoms were mild.

The news came from the health secretary himself in a video statement which he tweeted out on Saturday. Javid, who took office three weeks ago after the ignominious resignation of Matt Hancock over a scandal involving his female aide, said he decided to take a test after feeling “groggy” on Friday. He is now waiting for a PCR test result to confirm his suspected infection.

“I am grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine, and so far symptoms are very mild,” the secretary said, adding that he wanted to use the opportunity to hail Britain’s national vaccination campaign.

Javid was vaccinated in May, when he was a backbencher MP, using the domestically developed Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, he reported at the time.

The UK has vaccinated two-thirds of its adult population, but it has not yet authorized the vaccination of children.

No vaccines against Covid-19 claim 100% efficacy. However, manufacturers, together with medical experts, suggest that getting a jab significantly reduces one’s chances of hospitalisation or a lethal outcome from the virus.

