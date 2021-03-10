 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

#BringBackPiers hashtag flooded with images of seaside piers, as Morgan doubles down on Meghan Markle comments

10 Mar, 2021 12:51
Get short URL
#BringBackPiers hashtag flooded with images of seaside piers, as Morgan doubles down on Meghan Markle comments
(L) Piers Morgan ©️ AFP / VALERIE MACON; (R) ©️ Unsplash
Following Piers Morgan’s departure from ITV’s Good Morning Britain this week, fans of the controversial television personality quickly called for his return. But their supportive hashtag was soon hijacked by the host’s critics.

Visiting the Twitter hashtag #BringBackPiers on Wednesday returned photographs of charming seaside piers almost exclusively – with Morgan’s face nowhere in sight.

“I love a good pier, it’s nice to see them getting some attention,” quipped one user, while another argued that the “country needs more piers.”

“We need to invest in our seasides people,”weighed in a man from Carlisle, Cumbria. “Bring back the joys of the piers.”

The tongue-in-cheek tweets were a response to the controversy surrounding Morgan’s sudden departure from GMB this week.

Morgan, who had co-hosted the show since 2015, abruptly exited on Tuesday after a major backlash over comments he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Markle alleged that she had dealt with racism in the royal family and that her mental health suffered so much amid attacks from the press that she had experienced suicidal thoughts.

Also on rt.com Piers Morgan CANCELED: Good Morning Britain host quits ITV after storming off set during show on Meghan Markle

Morgan declared that he didn’t “believe a word” Markle said, leading broadcast regulator Ofcom to receive more than 41,000 complaints. On Tuesday, he stormed off the set when a colleague criticized his response to the interview.

Ever the controversialist, Morgan tweeted about his departure on Wednesday and doubled down on his comments about Markle. “I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t,” he tweeted. He added that freedom of speech is a hill he was “happy to die on.”

Morgan has frequently been at the centre of controversy, with much of his television and media fame coming from his highly publicized divisive and insensitive remarks.

Also on rt.com Piers Morgan says his house is like ‘Fort Knox’ after death threat & he’s hunting trolls with Facebook to help ‘regular people’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies