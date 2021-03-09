Piers Morgan's skeptical response to Megan Markle 'suicidal' claims investigated by Ofcom after getting 41k complaints

The UK media watchdog Ofcom has launched an inquiry into an episode of a morning news show in which anchor Piers Morgan said he doubted explosive claims made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ofcom said by 2pm GMT on Tuesday it had received 41,015 complaints about an episode of ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) just a day earlier, in which Morgan said he didn't "believe a word" the Duchess of Sussex said during the tell-all interview.

"We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules," the watchdog said in a statement.

ITV announced on Tuesday afternoon that Morgan had chosen to leave GMB after presenting the show for five years.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the broadcaster said, adding that it had accepted his decision.

Morgan, a TV personality and former journalist, sparked an immense backlash on social media by saying he doubted the claims Markle made in her bombshell interview, broadcast on CBS in the US on Sunday night and on the UK's ITV on Monday.

In the Oprah interview, Markle and her husband Harry claimed that the British royal family's treatment of her made her feel suicidal and that a senior royal had asked how dark her then-unborn baby son's skin might be.

GMB co-presenter Morgan aired his views about the interview again on the programme on Tuesday as he sought to clarify his comments regarding the suicide claims made by Markle.

He said his stated disbelief of her comments was "all-encompassing" and that any claims of mental illness and suicide are "extremely serious things" and should be treated as such, adding that people should have access to help if they need it.

Buckingham Palace, which does not usually comment on Royal scandals, on Tuesday issued a short statement responding to claims made during the Oprah interview, saying that the royal family is "saddened" by the allegations.

It said the "concerning" claims about race should be taken "seriously" and added: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The 41,000 complaints directed at Morgan's comments on GMB are far more than the 31,000 Ofcom received about reality show Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

The show was the UK's most complained-about programme last year after it came under fire for a segment showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

