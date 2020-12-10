 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Sky News anchor Kay Burley to spend 6 MONTHS off-air after flouting Covid rules at birthday party

10 Dec, 2020 18:14
Get short URL
Sky News anchor Kay Burley to spend 6 MONTHS off-air after flouting Covid rules at birthday party
FILE PHOTO Kay Burley ©  Getty Images / David M. Benett/Dave Benett; inset Sky News logo
Kay Burley, a presenter on Sky News, has been suspended from going on-air at the network for six months after flouting England's Covid-19 guidelines during her 60th birthday party at a lavish London club on Saturday night.

The journalist has "agreed to be off air" for six months, Sky News said on Thursday, while two of her colleagues, political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid, will step down for three months.

A spokesperson for the Comcast-owned network said that those involved "regret the incident and have apologised," adding that the company takes such breaches "very seriously."

It comes after the trio were snapped outside Soho's glitzy Century Club on Saturday, as part of a group of 10 revellers, with Burley later admitting that she had broken the coronavirus restrictions by entering a restaurant to use the bathroom.

Also on rt.com ‘Hypocrites’: Sky News broadcasters dragged over the coals for flouting Covid-19 rules after spending months scolding others

The group also came in for criticism for apparently trying to circumvent the 'rule of six' Covid regulations by spanning across two separate tables for the celebrations.

Burley issued a fresh apology on Thursday, in which she admitted that she was "wrong" about her actions being "Covid-compliant," saying that she had made a "big mistake."

She added: "Some dear friends and colleagues – some of the most talented and committed professionals in our business – have been pulled into this episode and I regret this enormously."

The 60-year-old anchorwoman was one of the founding presenters of Sky News when it was launched by Rupert Murdoch 32 years ago, with the network now a major part of the UK's mainstream media landscape.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies