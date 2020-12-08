‘Hypocrites’: Sky News broadcasters dragged over the coals for flouting Covid-19 rules after spending months scolding others

Sky News presenter Kay Burley and a host of her colleagues are being branded hypocrites for flouting Covid-19 restrictions for the anchorwoman’s 60th birthday party after spending months chastising others about breaking the rules.

Burley and several of her Sky colleagues including Beth Rigby, Inzamam Rashid and Sam Washington were in a group of 10 people that attended the presenter’s milestone birthday bash at the Century Club in Soho, London, on Saturday night.

While the glamorous gathering appeared to break the UK’s ‘rule of six’, the group tried to get around the coronavirus restrictions by spanning across two separate tables at the swanky establishment.

Sky News has been one of the main pushers of Covid-Hysteria. Normally I wouldn’t give a toss about what Kay Burley did on her birthday. But if she broke the rule of 6 she is a raging hypocrite. But then we always knew the rules don’t apply to the elite. — Laura Perrins (@LPerrins) December 8, 2020

Kay Burley tests positive for hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/wUYSJMAEc0 — Shrodingers Boomer (@JeremyCordite) December 8, 2020

The party later moved on to a nearby restaurant before a smaller group returned to Burley’s home to continue the celebrations.

Burley was absent from her breakfast show on Tuesday morning after the Guido Fawkes website published news of the rule-breaching bash on Monday evening. Sky said it was “disappointed” by the incident and that all of the staff are facing a review of their conduct.

This is going to be on high rotation for a while. Wonderful reminder that if you can’t live up (or down, realistically) to the standards you seek to impose on others, you lose the right of advocacy. pic.twitter.com/8x28w4aWbr — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) December 8, 2020

Burley partially admitted to breaking the rules, claiming she “popped in” to another restaurant after the 11pm curfew while waiting for a taxi because she had to use the bathroom.

“I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant,” she wrote on Twitter.

Evening everyoneI want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. 1/2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 7, 2020

“I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise,” she added.

The seemingly flagrant flouting of the rules unleashed a wave of criticism against Burley, who has spent the entire pandemic holding people's feet to the fire over lockdown rules.

#skynews broadcasters #KayBurley along with Beth Rigby and others broke coronavirus rules, ending the night at Ms Burley's home in west London.Quote: "one rule for you another rule for them" - Beth Rigby when interviewing Dominic Cummings. pic.twitter.com/uD2w6tDBja — Political B 🇬🇧 (@p_beejal) December 8, 2020

Numerous people branded the presenter and her colleagues “hypocrites” over the apparent double standards. News footage of Burley and Rigby chastising politicians and advisers was widely shared, with many asking if the broadcasters would be resigning from their positions.

Kay Burley interviewing Kay Burley. pic.twitter.com/74bPXMFlnV — Christmas Rose (@ArchRose90) December 8, 2020

This Kay Burley birthday party is important. For 9 months @BethRigby and @KayBurley have been front and centre at terrorising the British public over Covid. Then they just ignore the Covid Rules themselves. This isn’t an accident. They are taking the piss out of you. — Laura Perrins (@LPerrins) December 8, 2020

“We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply,” a spokesperson for Sky News said.

“We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines. Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone. An internal process is under way to review the conduct of the people involved.”

My favourite Russian saying is "Don't dig a hole for another because you'll be the one that falls in it".Thoughts and prayers with @BethRigby and @KayBurley. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) December 8, 2020

Overheard six year old in a shop earlier saying to her mother "if Kay Burley and Beth Rigby don't have to follow the rules, why should we?" Sadly, everyone applauded. Very concerned about a third wave now. — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) December 8, 2020

