WATCH: TikTok user kicks off stomach-churning ‘coronavirus challenge’ by LICKING toilet seat on plane

As the world self-isolates and engages in social distancing, social media influencers are more desperate for attention than ever before, including one woman who licked a toilet seat in what she called the “coronavirus challenge.”

Online ‘personality’ and avid TikTok user @avalouiise showed no fear as she leaned over what appeared to be an airplane toilet and licked the seat in the equal parts shocking and disgusting video.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Her video has over 296,000 views since it was posted on March 14, so while it appears she may have gone ‘viral’ as intended, many were left speculating how long it would be before she was infected for real by the Covid-19 respiratory infection with many invoking the spirit of Charles Darwin, insinuating that natural selection would take its course.

Some argued that Louise should be “arrested for encouraging ppl to get infected. WTF is wrong with her.” Others simply posted gifs of their horrified reactions to her clip.

The influencer claims she's “totally fine” and, to prove that she doesn't have any respiratory infection, she takes a long puff from an electronic cigarette or “puff bar” as she refers to it. Well, that settles it.

After the predictable backlash to the grotesque stunt, Louise subsequently claimed she disinfected the toilet seat with bleach for 40 minutes prior to filming the video, adding that she has made $4,000 as a result of the video...but didn't specify exactly how.

It wasn’t long before others took up the challenge, though, with one user licking a door knob and another following the original challenge to the letter.

