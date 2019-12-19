 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man opens fire in central Moscow near Federal Security Service building, one person injured – reports
HomeUK News

UK govt publishes Brexit withdrawal agreement bill, includes provision PREVENTING ANY EXTENSION of transition period

19 Dec, 2019 14:57
Get short URL
UK govt publishes Brexit withdrawal agreement bill, includes provision PREVENTING ANY EXTENSION of transition period
A pro-Brexit demonstrator holds a sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2019. © REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boris Johnson’s government has published an amended version of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) with a new clause preventing any extension of the transition period, which is due to conclude in December 2020.

The previous version of the bill had said the post-Brexit transition period could be prolonged by mutual agreement for up to two years.

Johnson told MPs earlier this week that the new provision would ensure that years of "deadlock, dither and delay" regarding Brexit would come to an end. The House of Commons is set to debate and vote on the amended bill on Friday afternoon.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on January 31 after Johnson won a resounding general election victory last week on a promise that he would "get Brexit done."

Also on rt.com Brexit department to close after January 31, UK govt spokesman says

Once that happens, the UK will enter talks with the EU to discuss their future trade relationship in a process which is expected to be lengthy and fraught with difficulty. Analysts have suggested it could take "years" to complete and would likely not be done and dusted by December 2020.

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, said earlier this week that Brussel would "do the maximum" it could to finalize the trade deal on time.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies