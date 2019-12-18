Pakistani celebrities divided over former president Musharraf’s death sentence

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2019 17:18
Supporters of Pervez Musharraf carry placards during a protest following a special court's verdict in Karachi on December 18, 2019. © AFP / Asif Hassan
The death sentence handed down to Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf in a trial for high treason has caused a very mixed reaction there. Many of the country’s celebrities were also eager to delve into the controversy.

The ex-president, who has been living in self-imposed exile since 2016, was sentenced to death in absentia on Tuesday. It’s the first time in the country’s history that a former leader of the armed forces has been convicted of high treason and sentenced to capital punishment.

The move proved to be highly divisive, as it invoked opposing reactions across the country. One point of view was voiced by Pakistan’s military, which condemned the judiciary and stated publicly that a man who’d served his country for over 40 years “can surely never be a traitor.”

Others, however, supported the ruling, arguing that the law must apply equally to all and the court’s decision must be respected – and that any military honors cannot be used as excuses for such wrongdoings.

Pakistani celebrities have delved into the controversy as well, with many hailing Musharraf as a national hero and expressing their support to the exiled president. Actor Shaan Shahid called Musharraf “a true Pakistani and a brave soldier,” who cannot be called a “traitor.”

Actress and TV personality Veena Malik also said that Musharraf “can be anything but a traitor.”

Some, however, maintained that the law must be universal and supported the ruling, condemning the army’s reaction to the verdict. Pakistani rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir, for instance, said the judiciary must be respected and the military should keep its “anguish” to itself.

The military has a very special place in Pakistan’s politics; the country has lived through multiple coups since gaining independence and spent decades under the direct rule of the military. Therefore, many regard top military commanders as people who should not be prosecuted.

