 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistan Army expresses anguish over death sentence handed down to former president Musharraf

17 Dec, 2019 13:26
Get short URL
Pakistan Army expresses anguish over death sentence handed down to former president Musharraf
FILE PHOTO Supporters of former President Musharraf, chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad © REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistan's army has gone public and expressed its “pain and anguish” after a special court sentenced retired general and ex-president Pervez Musharraf to death. The military press unit said he “can surely never be a traitor.”

“The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf, Retired, has been received with a lot of pain and anguish by [the] rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces,” it said.

The distinguished military man, “who has served the country for over 40 years, [who] fought wars for the defense of the country, can surely never be a traitor," the statement continued, adding that “[the] Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with [the] Constitution of [the] Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

It appears that Musharraf had been denied his fundamental legal rights in the process, which led to Tuesday’s verdict in the case against him of high treason, the statement, released by the army’s press unit, ISPR, asserts.

The former four-star general and president, who came to power in a bloodless military coup and ruled for almost a decade, stood accused of subverting the Pakistani constitution by declaring a state of emergency in 2007. A special three-member court declared him guilty and sentenced him to capital punishment. Musharraf was absent when the verdict was passed; he may appeal.

Also on rt.com Pakistani special court sentences former president Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case

He is a divisive figure in Pakistani history. Critics call him a military dictator who may have facilitated the assassination in 2007 of his political opponent, Benazir Bhutto. Supporters see him as a venerable veteran who stood up to foreign and domestic threats and boosted Pakistan’s international profile.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies