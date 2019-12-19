 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexit department to close after January 31, UK govt spokesman says

19 Dec, 2019 13:02
Britain's PM Boris Johnson speaks during a final general election campaign event in London, Britain, December 11, 2019. © Reuters / Hannah McKay / File Photo

Britain’s Brexit department will be closed down once the country leaves the European Union at the end of January, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The Department for Exiting the European Union was originally set up in July 2016 to oversee Britain’s negotiations to leave the EU and establish a future relationship with the bloc.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to begin the process of passing legislation needed to ratify Britain’s EU exit on January 31, after which date the department will be closed, Reuters said.

Johnson said in the foreword to the Queen’s speech that “our first task is to get Brexit done and we will leave the EU at the end of January.”

