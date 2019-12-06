ICYMI: The art of the snowflake – Turner prize judges can’t bear to choose a winner (VIDEO)

The winner of this year’s Turner prize for visual art is snowflakery. The four finalists asked whether in keeping with the times they could all win – and the judges agreed!

This artists, who will share the $50,000 prize, said they wanted to show “commonality, multiplicity and solidarity” with their fellow competitors. Having looked at the work competing for the prize, you can see why some of them thought that at least taking something home would be the best option.

But ICYMI asks: If there’s a competition that no one wins, doesn’t that mean everyone loses?

