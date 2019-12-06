 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: The art of the snowflake – Turner prize judges can’t bear to choose a winner (VIDEO)

6 Dec, 2019 16:59
ICYMI
The winner of this year’s Turner prize for visual art is snowflakery. The four finalists asked whether in keeping with the times they could all win – and the judges agreed!

This artists, who will share the $50,000 prize, said they wanted to show “commonality, multiplicity and solidarity” with their fellow competitors. Having looked at the work competing for the prize, you can see why some of them thought that at least taking something home would be the best option.

But ICYMI asks: If there’s a competition that no one wins, doesn’t that mean everyone loses?

