ICYMI: Protesting times: Long-suffering Iraqis join global wave of public anger (VIDEO)

8 Nov, 2019 16:57
It’s been a tough few decades for Iraqis, who have had to deal with the baseless destruction of their country and a string of useless puppet governments.

So it’s no surprise that people across the country have joined in the global trend of taking to the streets and showing their anger at useless politicians. Unfortunately for them, the authorities have appeared willing to respond with bullets.

ICYMI takes a look.

